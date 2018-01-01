Workspace Management Software
Manage workstations simply, with Desks
Flexibility encouraged: assign permanent workstations, create reservable desks, or provide a seat on the fly
Employees are in the know and in control of their workspace
The entire company can answer common questions like: “Where is my new desk?” and “Where does Alfred sit?” as well as choose where they want to work for the day. All in a platform where they already organize their work schedule.
Office seating plans powered by software, not spreadsheets
Shuffling seats disrupts the office. Robin cuts down the changes you have to make, so you can arrange workspaces with confidence and avoid interruption.
Simplify your seating
- Get more out of your existing office space to avoid expanding too early
- Communicate simply if and when seat owners change
- Make colleagues easier to find, especially when you combine Desks with Maps
Fire up activity-based work with desk reservations
Finally, desk reservation software everyone will enjoy using. Choose which desks will be bookable with a platform that gets scheduling right so employees trust in the system.
Flexible hot desking
- Customize the options from same day to advance reservations
- Allow employees to manage where they sit day-to-day or week-to-week with upcoming desk reservations
Easy to set up, easier to maintain
Organize and update everything about a desk, including the location, accessories, and who sits there. Tap into insights to see how your organization uses workstations and make informed decisions about your space.
Make the most of your workplace
Office space can cost up to $18K per employee, if not more. Make the most of your workspace with Robin Desks.
